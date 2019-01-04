Prayer vigil scheduled for carjacking victim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Oak Harbor Baptist Church will hold a prayer meeting Friday for the carjacking victim and the two officers injured in Wednesday's crime spree that began in Mayport.

Louis Reese, 84, was a deacon at Oak Harbor Baptist Church. He is still in the hospital this morning after being seriously injured in the violent crash that ended that crime spree.

Two Jacksonville police officers are also recovering. Officer Josh Wiggins was hit by the stolen car while deploying stop sticks on Mayport Road and Officer Christopher Rouselle’s patrol car was hit while trying to stop the stolen car.

The church will open its doors to the public tonight for anyone who wants to pray for their recovery.

Neighbors describe Louis as a very helpful and friendly neighbor.

And, both officers have been serving this community for several years.

Reese’s family told News4Jax Thursday that he’s recovering in intensive care from several broken bones along with a collapsed and punctured lung. Reese is a Navy veteran and a deacon at Oak Harbor Baptist Church. His pastor says he’s been a member at the church for several decades.

“I met him when we first came out here. He is a great godly man. He’s been a part of this community in this church for almost 50 years now. Just heartbreaking to know what he’s going through right now,” said Pastor David Tarkington.

Officers Wiggins and Rouselle are also recovering in the hospital.

The president of the Fraternal Order of Police says both men have a long road ahead of them to recover.

Wiggins is a 12-year veteran with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Rouselle has been on the job for two years.

A fundraising page has been set up for all three men.

