Precautionary boil water advisory in effect for Nocatee, other surrounding areas

NOCATEE, Fla. - A precautionary advisory is in effect for certain customers to boil water used for drinking and food preparation or to use bottled water for those purposes, according to JEA.

The following areas are affected by the boil water advisory:

Nocatee, including residents, businesses and schools.

Bartram Springs community, south of 14538 Cherry Lake Drive West and 14499 Cherry Lake Drive East.

Bartram Springs Elementary School.

The Reserve at Bartram Springs.

Cypress Trace.

Community businesses at the Promenade Plaza. Everest Lane.

Racetrack Road, east of Bartram Park Boulevard to Philips Highway, or U.S. 1.

The precautionary advisory is being issued due to a water main break that occurred on Sunday.

JEA recommends bringing water to a boil for a minimum of one minute prior to using for drinking, food preparation or cooking.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.