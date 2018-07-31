Precautionary boil-water advisory issued following water main break

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A precautionary boil-water advisory has been issued for some JEA customers, following a water main break, officials said Monday.

The advisory affects people who live near the shopping center at 1650 San Pablo Road, including customers who live in the following areas:

Bentwater Place on Hodges

Banyan Bay Apartment Homes

San Pablo Creek

IBIS Point

Marsh Sound

Osprey Pointe

Ketch Cove

Covington Green

Holiday Harbor

Pine Island

Pirate Court

Drakes Point Drive

Partial sections of Villages of Pablo

All streets north of, and including Crystal Cove Drive, Chesterbrook Court and Falcon Crest Drive

2610 – 2728 Canyon Falls Drive

People under the precautionary advisory should boil their water for drinking and food preparation, or use bottled water for those purposes.

Customers are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it.

Those affected by the advisory also should flush their water lines for three minutes after water returns, in order to remove any air and possible sediments from the lines, officials said.

The water main break took place Monday.

The notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and officials collect good water results for two days in a row.

