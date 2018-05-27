President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized Sunday

BIDDEFORD, Maine - Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to a hospital in Maine on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath, said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the President, who is 93 years old, will likely remain at a Southern Maine Health Care facility "for a few days for observation."

Bush is being treated at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. McGrath said Bush is awake, alert and not in any discomfort.



The 41st president is spending the summer at the family compound in Kennebunkport. He attended a pancake breakfast Saturday at the local American Legion.



Bush's wife of 73 years, Barbara, died last month.

The day after his wife's funeral, Bush was hospitalized in Houston for an infection for 13 days.

