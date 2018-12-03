News

President George H.W. Bush's socks pay tribute to lifetime of service

By CNN

President George H.W. Bush will be laid to rest this week.

The funeral will honor his lifetime of service, right down to the socks the former President wears when he is carried to his final resting place.

More Headlines

The design of the socks displays military jets flying in formation -- a nod to Bush's service as a young Naval Aviator in World War Two.

Bush's spokesman tweeted a picture of the socks, along with a mention of the USS George H.W. Bush - the aircraft carrier named after the former President.

Copyright CNN