President George H.W. Bush's socks pay tribute to lifetime of service

President George H.W. Bush will be laid to rest this week.

The funeral will honor his lifetime of service, right down to the socks the former President wears when he is carried to his final resting place.

The design of the socks displays military jets flying in formation -- a nod to Bush's service as a young Naval Aviator in World War Two.

Bush's spokesman tweeted a picture of the socks, along with a mention of the USS George H.W. Bush - the aircraft carrier named after the former President.

The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard @CVN77_GHWB. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/OabtK756fO — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

