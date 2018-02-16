President orders flags at half-staff to honor Florida massacre victims

President Trump issued a proclamation Thursday mourning the victims of the deadly shooting at a Florida high school — ordering American flags to be flown at half-staff.

“Our Nation grieves with those who have lost loved ones in the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida,” the proclamation reads.

Presidential Proclamation Honoring the Victims of the Tragedy in Parkland, Florida: https://t.co/RTQWAKiSnR pic.twitter.com/Nhs32bm5zB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

“As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated on February 14, 2018, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff,” it continues.

The proclamation calls on all public buildings, military facilities, diplomatic sites, naval vessels and other locations to fly their flags at half-staff through Monday.

On Saturday, flags statewide will fly at half-staff until sunset on Monday in memory of those tragically and senselessly killed at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. @GAFirstLady and I are praying for the victims, their loved ones and the school community. pic.twitter.com/t9u2SlS0Cv — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) February 15, 2018

Friday morning, President Trump said he is heading to Florida.

I will be leaving for Florida today to meet with some of the bravest people on earth - but people whose lives have been totally shattered. Am also working with Congress on many fronts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2018

The Atlantic Beach Police Department posted a photo, offering condolences:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Parkland, Fl., especially the victims, and their families and friends. We also send our thoughts and prayers to the students and faculty of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. pic.twitter.com/ZoZ1ysnUfW — Atlantic Beach PD (@AtlanticBeachPD) February 15, 2018

The suspected shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student at the school, was charged Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Our flags are flying at half-staff today at HQ in memory of the lives lost in Parkland, FL. pic.twitter.com/5ymbpDtNfH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 15, 2018

At the request of the president, I’m directing flags to be lowered to half-staff as a mark of respect for victims of the FL school shooting yesterday. The students, faculty and families affected by this tragedy remain in my prayers. Alabama stands with our neighbors in Florida. pic.twitter.com/1fKxKKZpPu — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) February 15, 2018

