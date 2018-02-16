News

President orders flags at half-staff to honor Florida massacre victims

By Carianne Luter - Associate producer
Headline Goes Here

President Trump issued a proclamation Thursday mourning the victims of the deadly shooting at a Florida high school — ordering American flags to be flown at half-staff.

“Our Nation grieves with those who have lost loved ones in the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida,” the proclamation reads.

“As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated on February 14, 2018, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff,” it continues.

The proclamation calls on all public buildings, military facilities, diplomatic sites, naval vessels and other locations to fly their flags at half-staff through Monday.

Friday morning, President Trump said he is heading to Florida.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department posted a photo, offering condolences: 

The suspected shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student at the school, was charged Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder. 

 

 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.