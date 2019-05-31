News

President Trump planning June campaign rally in Orlando

Trump Campaign expected to release event details soon

By Heather Biltoc - Producer
CNN Image

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, Wisconsin, on Oct. 24, 2018.

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Donald Trump is headed to Orlando next month. His campaign manager told Spectrum News 13, a campaign rally will be held downtown on June 18, saying more than 30,000 people are expected to attend.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, this is the first time the President's first campaign rally in Central Florida in more than 2 years. The paper is reporting he was last there in February 2017. 

Details on the rally in Orlando next month have not been released. The Trump Campaign told Spectrum News 13 it will share more information on the event in the next few days. 

