President Trump slams Empire actor Smollett on Twitter

CHICAGO, Il. - Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been called out by President Trump for not apologizing to his supporters.

In a tweet on Saturday, the President wrote, "In addition to great imcompetence and corruption, The Smollett case in Chicago is also about a Hate Crime. Remember, "MAGA COUNTRY DID IT!" That turned out to be a total lie, had nothing to do with "MAGA COUNTRY." Serious stuff, and not even an apology to millions of people!"

Back in January, Smollett reported he was attacked in Chicago by two men wearing MAGA hats. At the time, he told police the men were shouting racial slurs and "This is Maga Country."

The President's tweet this weekend comes just days after an Illinois judge decided to unseal the Smollett case file.

According to a statement from State's Attorney Kim Foxx, the documents will be released by June 3.

