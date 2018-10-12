President Trump to visit storm-ravaged areas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - President Donald Trump next week plans to tour areas in Florida and Georgia that were hit by Hurricane Michael, he said in a tweet Friday.

Further details were not immediately available.

“People have no idea how hard Hurricane Michael has hit the great state of Georgia,” Trump tweeted. “I will be visiting both Florida and Georgia early next week. We are working very hard on every area and every state that was hit - we are with you!”

The Category 4 storm made landfall Wednesday in Mexico Beach and caused widespread damage as it tore through Northwest Florida and went into Georgia.

News Service of Florida