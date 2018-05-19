News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave reception

Duke and Dutchess leave reception in electric car

By News4Jax.com Staff, Associated Press
Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle arrives for her wedding to Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Newlywed Harry and Meghan, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, departed from Windsor Castle on Saturday evening, headed for their evening wedding reception.
    

The reception at nearby Frogmore House is being hosted by Harry's father Charles, the Prince of Wales.
    
    
The couple emerged from the castle with beaming smiles, and got into a waiting open top classic sports car, before driving away.
 

