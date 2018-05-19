Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave reception

Meghan Markle arrives for her wedding to Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Newlywed Harry and Meghan, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, departed from Windsor Castle on Saturday evening, headed for their evening wedding reception.



The reception at nearby Frogmore House is being hosted by Harry's father Charles, the Prince of Wales.





The couple emerged from the castle with beaming smiles, and got into a waiting open top classic sports car, before driving away.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart Windsor Castle for a reception hosted by The Prince of Wales at Frogmore House, in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. This vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, and has since been converted to electric power #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/hRrxEUlFlJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.