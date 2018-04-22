Meetings held to narrow search for new Duval School Superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Individual Duval County School board members have been on the job Sunday, meeting with the search firm hired to find the new Superintendent of Duval County Schools.

The position has been vacant since Nikolai Vitti left to take a superintendent job in Detroit.

News4Jax has learned that there are 26 candidates on the list to replace Vitti and only one is from Jacksonville. She is a teacher at Palm Avenue Exceptional Center.

The question facing the school board is who is best suited to run a huge school district with more than 100,000 students.

Scott Shine is a school board member who's researching a lengthy list of candidates, including a superintendent in Oklahoma City and the chief of schools in Nashville.

"My standard is we need someone on the same level as Dr. Vitti. I don’t know if we’re going to find that. I think it’s important also that we bring someone in after the next election cycle," Shine said.

Shine and the rest of the board spent Sunday afternoon holding individual meetings with the search firm they hired to help find the best person for the job.

Shine points out that these are individual meetings due to the fact that the Florida Sunshine Law prohibits the board from meeting together privately.

"I know there are folks that have concerns about transparency. And I know it’s important. And on my part I’m going to disclose everything that’s discussed in these meetings," Shine said.

The goal is to narrow down the list and then the question will be whether the board moves quickly and hires the new superintendent before school board elections this Summer.

The board will meet tomorrow to review resumes and narrow down the pool of candidates.

Below is a list of the 26 candidates being considered to be the next superintendent of Duval County schools.

1. Wayne Alexander

2. Perez Carlos

3. Michael Dunsmore

4.John Ewald

5.James Fell

6.Diania Greene

7. Frederick Heid

8. Virginia Jewell

9. Linda Johnson-McClinton

10. Brenda Jordan

11. Teresa Lance

12. Aurora Lora

13. Malinda Mansfield

14. Edwin Martinez del Rio

15. Krish Mohip

16. Sito Narcisse

17. Raul Nuques

18. Richard O'Malley

19. Harrison Peters

20. Erick Pruitt

21. Rick Robins

22. Rebecca Salato

23. Ellen Solek

24. Arthur Stellar

25. Kevin Walston

26. Darrell Williams

