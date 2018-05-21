Procession for Officer Whitaker to close Jacksonville roads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several roads will be temporarily closed Wednesday as Officer Lance Whitaker of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is escorted to his final resting place at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Officer Whitaker was a 17 year veteran with the Sheriff's Office. He was killed in a single-car crash on northbound I-295 near Alta Drive while on duty responding to another traffic crash.

The Sheriff's Office said the times for the road closures are an estimate. They could begin earlier and may be shorter or longer. Closures include:

Ramona Boulevard from South Lane Avenue to South Ellis Road -- Closed 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at I-295 -- Closed 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

I-95 southbound from Union Street to Emerson Street -- Closed 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Emerson Street westbound from I-95 to Hendricks Avenue -- Closed 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Hendricks Avenue southbound from Emerson Street to University Boulevard -- Closed 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Philips Highway at Emerson Street northbound and southbound -- Closed 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A viewing for Officer Whitaker will be held Tuesday at Evangel Temple from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services at Evangel Temple will be held the following day at 11 a.m.

Following the funeral, the graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery. Whitaker will receive full honors from the JSO Honor Guard.

