Procession, funeral service for fallen Clay County deputy set

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - The Clay County deputy who died after Sunday's car crash will be honored Thursday as his body is moved from the hospital to the funeral home, then remembered at services Saturday afternoon in Middleburg.

Deputy Ben Zirbel died late Tuesday, more than 48 years after his department-issued motorcycle struck an vehicle and trailer that pulled across Blanding Boulevard. As an organ donor, his body remained at Orange Park Medical Center while those donations could be made.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that Zirbel's body will be transported in a procession midday Friday on Blanding Boulevard south from Interstate 295, turning left on Baxley Road, left again on County Road 220, then right on Henley Road. Once in Lake Asbury, the procession will turn left onto Sandridge Road to reach the Russell Haven of Rest.

As the public is welcome to line the procession route, the exact time will be announced Friday morning.

"Roadside attendance would be an honor if you can make it," Public Information Officer Chris Padgett wrote. "We want to say thank you for the thousands of comments to us. We can’t respond to them all; however, we are reading them. Your interactions with us, including donations to the family, have us awestruck."

The funeral for Zirbel will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 1606 Blanding Boulevard, in Middleburg. The service will be open to the public, but there will be very limited seating.

There will not be a viewing or graveside service. The Clay County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard ceremony will take place immediately after the funeral in the church parking lot.

