Property being sued by city holds final scheduled wedding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There is an update on the Tuscan River Estate property being sued by the city of Jacksonville.

Last month, News4Jax found that the owner was being accused of using the property in nonpermitted ways for weddings and other social events.

On Saturday, the final scheduled wedding, which the city allowed to take place, happened. Still, those who attended the service said they are frustrated.

Video shows guests forced to zig-zag around neighbors' cars, parked on the side of the street.

The father of the bride told News4Jax neighbors tried to slow down guests from getting to the service.

"I don't know if it was purposely done (about the cars) but if it was, whoever's watching this, that's just really childish," said the bride's father, Albert Price. "This was going to be the last event. I don't want my daughter's wedding ruined over pitty 'ol stuff like this. We know exactly what's going on around here, but this is an event. This is the love of my life that I have just given away today."

Neighbors told News4Jax they did have concerns. They said people visiting the venue often speed down the road, off San Jose Boulevard. They ask visitors to be considerate of those living in the area.

