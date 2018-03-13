Property owner discovers more than 1,000 pounds of illegally dumped waste

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Middleburg man stands accused of illegally dumping more than 1000 pounds of solid waste onto private property.

A judge has ordered that Daniel Lee Williams, 28, of Middleburg be held without bond after he was charged with littering more than 500 pounds of commercial solid waste and trespassing which were both a violations of his probation.

According to the arrest affidavit, Williams was paid $200 to haul off and dispose a large pile of waste. The waste was supposed to be disposed at Rosemary Hill Solid Waste facility. Instead of taking the waste to the facility, Clay County deputies said Williams unlawfully dumped the waste onto secluded private property near Louie Carter Road.

The waste was discovered by the property owner, who called authorities to investigate.

According to investigators, more than 1,000 pounds of solid waste totaling 544 cubic feet had been illegally dumped.

Because part of the arrest affidavit was redacted, it’s unclear how detectives linked the illegal dumping back to Williams.

As of Monday the site remains uncleaned.

News4Jax is actively working to get information on why Williams was already on probation when he was charged in connection to the illegal dumping.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.