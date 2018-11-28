Prosecutors seek death penalty in stabbing of 2 women, 1 fatally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man appeared for arraignment Tuesday in the stabbing death of Barbara Grubbs and the attempted murder of her daughter, Rebecca Grubbs.

Alonzo Cole, indicted on first-degree murder last month, pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors then informed Cole they will seek the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Police said Grubbs, 55, and her daughter were stabbed Sept. 29 inside an Arlington apartment. Police said Grubbs died after she was attacked. Her daughter survived.

Family members said Grubbs' daughter had been in a relationship with Cole and the two had three children together.

Cole, 35, is due back in court in January.

