Protesters gather outside ICE field office in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A crowd of protesters blocked an intersection Wednesday morning outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Miramar.

WPLG reports the protest comes two days after seven protesters were arrested on trespassing charges after they held a protest outside ICE's detention facility on Powerline Road in Pompano Beach.

The protestors were seen laying on the ground, holding signs and huddled under tents that read "Abolish ICE" and "ICE Out Of Miramar."

As of noon on Wednesday the protests were still happening.

