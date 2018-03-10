Provost picked to become UCF president

University of Central Florida Provost Dale Whittaker has been selected as the school’s next president, the university announced Friday.

“After a robust national search, the Board of Trustees has voted Dr. Dale Whittaker as UCF's president-elect. Congratulations, Dale!” the university posted on its website.

Whittaker will replace outgoing President John Hitt, who has served more than 25 years as the school's leader.

Hitt is slated to become president emeritus after he retires on June 30.

Whittaker joined UCF, where he is responsible for curriculum, academic planning, faculty appointments, faculty development and promotion and tenure decisions, in August 2014.

He had previously served in leadership positions at Purdue and Texas A&M.

News Service of Florida