Publix is one of the best places to work in retail, study finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Between the Pub Subs and the employees, we would have to say Publix is one of the best places to shop! Apparently, employees love it too.

Publix has been named the second-best retailer to work for, according to Fortune's list of Best Workplaces in Retail.

At Publix Super Markets Inc., 88 percent of employees say their workplace is great, greatplacetowork.com said.

Floridians LOVE Publix.

Number of employees: 193,711

Industry vertical: Food/Grocery

Headquarters: Lakeland, Florida

Number of locations: 1,170

Revenue: $3.4B

