Publix products included in latest recall of possibly tainted eggs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Eggs sold at Publix locations in Florida are part of the newest recall of eggs possibly tainted with salmonella.

Last Friday, 200 million eggs from Rose Acre Farms were recalled in several states due to several illnesses being reported.

However, the latest recall involves 280,800 eggs from Cal-Maine Foods, which distributes to Publix stores in Florida.

The Cal-Maine eggs were purchased from Rose Acre Farms.

The FDA announced the Publix product in question under recall order is PUBLIX GRADE A EXTRA LARGE EGGS 18 PACK, with a "best by" date of April 2 and April 3.

"Consumers who believe they may have purchased potentially affected shell eggs should not eat them but should return them to the store where they were purchased," said a USDA statement.

Despite the FDA's announcement naming Publix as one of the stores affected, a Publix spokeswoman said that while Cal-Maine Foods is one of the company's suppliers, Publix eggs are not among the 280,800 eggs affected in the recall.

