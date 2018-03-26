Pulse gunman's father was FBI informant, court filings say

Copyright 2016 by CNN NewSource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Defense attorneys for Noor Salman, widow of Pulse gunman Omar Mateen, are calling for a mistrial in her case on the basis that prosecutors were not forthcoming with information that Mateen's father was working as a confidential informant for the FBI.

In a motion filed Sunday, Salman's attorneys contend that the prosecution failed to disclose Seddique's relationship with the FBI and that he currently is under investigation for money transfers to Turkey and Pakistan that were discovered after the June 2016 shooting, according to ClickOrlando.com.

The news comes as Salman, 31, stands trial in the case. She's charged with providing material support to a foreign terror organization and obstruction of justice. She faces life in prison if convicted of those charges.

DOCUMENTS: Motion indicates Pulse gunman's father was FBI informant

According to Sunday's motion, Seddique Mateen worked at times as a confidential source for the FBI from 2005 through June 2016. Salman's attorneys claim prosecutors breached evidence disclosure laws by not providing that information to the defense sooner.

The defense is trying to sway the jury that Salman had nothing to do with her late husband's plans to carry out the mass shooting targeting the Pulse Nightclub. Defense attorneys began presenting their case on Monday.

RELATED: Items collected at Pulse before memorial site built | Parkland families meet Pulse survivors | Pulse shooter's wife declines to testify | FBI probe into Pulse attack remains open

Forty-nine people were killed and at least 68 others were injured when Omar Mateen went on a June 12, 2016, shooting rampage inside the popular Orlando club before he was eventually killed by police.

To read more about this story, visit ClickOrlando.com.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.