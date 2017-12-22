Pulse shooter's wife Noor Salman declines to testify in federal court

Noor Salman, center, appears in federal court in Orlando on Thursday, Dec. 21 for an evidence suppression hearing.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The widow of Pulse mass shooter Omar Mateen declined to take the stand Friday during the second day of an evidence suppression hearing in federal court in Orlando.

Lawyers for Noor Salman, 31, originally scheduled their client to take the stand on Friday, but then later decided against it.

Salman is accused of aiding and abetting, as well as obstruction of justice in connection with the terrorist attack at Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016, which left 49 people dead and dozens of others injured.

Her lawyers are attempting to suppress conversations Salman had with law enforcement following the mass shooting so they can't be used against her when she goes on trial in March.

On Thursday, the court heard from FBI agents, who said that Salman admitted she lied to them and exhibited "odd" behavior in the hours after the shooting.

FBI agent Ricardo Enriquez claims Salman told her that she saw Mateen scope out Pulse before the attack and that she apologized for not contacting law enforcement before he could execute his plan.

Salman's lawyers argued on Friday that those statements should be thrown out because Salman wasn't read her Miranda rights until after she arrived at the FBI office.

Federal prosecutors countered that argument, saying that authorities were not required to read Salman her Miranda rights because she was not officially in custody or detained, meaning she was free to go if she wanted.

Friday's court session began at 9:30 a.m. and concluded shortly after 11 a.m. No timeline has been given for when the judge will deliver a ruling on what evidence will be permitted during trial.

