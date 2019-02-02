Punxsutawney Phil says spring is on the way

Punxsutawney Phil didn't see his shadow on Feb. 2, 2019, so spring is coming early this year.

This year's prediction was rare. Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter weather 104 times while forecasting an early spring just 19 times in the 133-year history of Groundhog Day.

More than 30,000 people came out to see Punxsutawney Phil's forecast in Pennsylvania. He was not able to see his shadow.

“Groundhog Day is something you can only find in our commonwealth, and we’re honored to share Phil’s prediction with visitors, residents, and the millions of families watching from their homes,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

If he would have saw his shadow, winter would last for another six weeks. This annual event began in 1886.

I think it’s safe to say our favorite furry weather forecaster has a special place in the nation’s heart,” said Groundhog Club Inner Circle President Bill Deeley.

