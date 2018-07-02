News

Puppy bitten by rattlesnake while protecting owner

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Photo: WeRateDogs - @dog_rates

CAREFREE, Ariz. - What a good boy! 

Todd, a 6-month-old golden retriever, was bitten by a rattlesnake while trying to protect his owner. 

ABC13 says Paula Godwin posted on Facebook, praising her pup as a hero after he got between her and the snake. 

"My hero of a puppy Todd saved me," she wrote. "He jumped right in front of my leg [where] I surely would have [been] bit."

Todd got bit in the face, but is expected to make a full recovery! 

A true hero. 

