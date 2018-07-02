Puppy bitten by rattlesnake while protecting owner

CAREFREE, Ariz. - What a good boy!

Todd, a 6-month-old golden retriever, was bitten by a rattlesnake while trying to protect his owner.

This is Todd. He saved his human from a rattlesnake yesterday. A true h*ckin hero. He’s expected to make a full recovery and has been rewarded our fifth ever 15/10 pic.twitter.com/TsS6isI0Ew — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) July 1, 2018

ABC13 says Paula Godwin posted on Facebook, praising her pup as a hero after he got between her and the snake.

"My hero of a puppy Todd saved me," she wrote. "He jumped right in front of my leg [where] I surely would have [been] bit."

Todd got bit in the face, but is expected to make a full recovery!

A true hero.

