Puppy found with 'FREE' written on fur with permanent marker

Heartbreaking photos from Ohio show a puppy with the words "FREE" and "GOOD HOME ONLY" written on her fur in permanent marker.

The puppy was found left out in a cage, alone, WKYC reports.

A woman shared photos to Facebook:

"THIS is not acceptable. THIS is why we run around trying to scoop up puppies before they end up in homes that can't take care of them, won't get them fixed, tie them to a dog box, or worse. THIS is why we are SUCH advocates to the point of annoyance with spay/neuter," she wrote.

Jenn Thomas says the puppy is getting cleaned up and will be adopted into a good home.

