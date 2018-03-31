Sale of puppies, kittens from puppy mills now banned in Atlantic Beach

American Kennel Club via CNN

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - The sale of puppies and kittens that come from large-scale commercial breeders, commonly known as puppy mills, is now banned in Atlantic Beach.

The new law limits the amount of pet stores that can sell animals in general, but still allows them to sell animals from local rescues.

The goal of the ordinance is to put an end to inhumane breeding conditions.

Amanda Flynn with Friends of Jacksonville Animals is happy about the newly passed ordinance.

“When you buy from a pet store you are supporting the puppy mills, which is bad. People don't understand how bad puppy mills are, and yet they are cute in the stores and everything but they are sick and it's continuing a bad business,” Flynn said.

There are two pet stores in Atlantic Beach and at times they have adoption events. But from now on the pets they sell will not come from puppy mills.

“Puppy Mills are bad because they do consistent breeding with the same animal. They use puppies to breed other puppies. They are in awful conditions, they are neglected and they aren't healthy. They have longterm disabilities and everything, “ Flynn said.

Flynn suggests if you are looking for a pet, that you take the, “adopt don't shop” attitude in an effort to end puppy mills altogether.

Neptune and Jacksonville Beach have already banned the sale of animals from puppy mills.

