Pureau Rican murder suspect surrenders in St. Augustine

A man wanted in connection with a murder in Puerto Rico walked into the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Monday and asked if he there was a warrant for his arrest. Deputies learned that there was and Edgar Cotto Galvez was handcuffed and taken to jail.

According to deputies, Cotto Galvez said he fled the island after hearing associates of the victim were looking for him. He said he came to the United States believing it would be safer for him to turn himself in here.

There were no details on the circumstances of the murder in Puerto Rico that led to the charges.

Extradition proceedings will be held to return Cotto Galvez to Puerto Rico for prosecution.

