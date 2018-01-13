Putnam County deputies search for man wanted on active warrants

PALATKA, Fla. - The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted on active warrants.

Deputies intercepted a vehicle driven by Randy Kemp, 38, entering Putnam County from Clay County on Highway 17 Friday. Deputies said Kemp is wanted on active Putnam and Clay County warrants, including one for robbery.

Kemp fled when deputies attempted a traffic stop, according to the Sheriff's Office. The pursuit ended when Kemp crashed his vehicle in the Bostwick area.

Deputies said Kemp ran from the scene of the crash and was not captured.

Around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, deputies were conducting surveillance on a residence frequented by Kemp and witnessed a vehicle thought to be occupied by him leaving the residence, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Horseman's Club Road and State Road 20 in Palatka. Deputies said the driver provided false information about his identity and then sped away from the stop.

Deputies pursued, believing the driver could possibly be Kemp. Deputies said the pursuit traveled along State Road 20, turning onto County Road 309C, and ended when the driver crashed his vehicle near the intersection of 309C and State Road 100 and fled into the woods on foot.

Deputies chased the driver and were able to detain him after a brief struggle, during which, one of the deputies deployed a Taser, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver was identified as Daniel Zavitz, 25, and it was determined that Kemp was not in the vehicle. Deputies said they were able to determine that Zavitz fled the traffic stop because the vehicle he was driving contained drugs including crystal methamphetamine, powder cocaine and marijuana.

Zavitz and a female passenger was taken to the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash, deputies said. The Florida Highway Patrol responded and worked the crash.

Deputies said Kemp remains at large. Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 386-329-0801.

