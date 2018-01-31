Putnam County sheriff's officer rescues abandoned puppies

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Putnam County is going to the dogs.

Deputy Jared Davis came across seven abandoned puppies by the side of the road. According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Davis "rescued these cuties and worked to find them homes. All of them have been adopted or have gone to a rescue."

That wasn't the only canine action the Sheriff's Office dealt with. Another dog, named Jack, was found wandering the roadways in Satsuma. Jack spent the night at the chief deputy's house and went to the office with him in the morning.

This story has a happy ending, too. Jack was reunited with his owner.

