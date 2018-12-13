Putnam County Sheriff's Office employee charged with theft

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who's worked for the Putnam County Sheriff's Office for eight years resigned after she admitted to taking $50 meant for an inmate's canteen account, investigators said.

Investigators charged Angela Waldrop with misdemeanor theft.

The investigation started on Dec. 7, when an inmate at the Putnam County Jail reported his canteen fund had not been credited with $50 submitted by a family member.

Jail officials found a family member of the inmate had made an electronic deposit at the jail's automated kiosk but hadn't finalized the transaction. They said Waldrop discovered the error and instead of letting supervisors know, she took the money.

Officials said a few days later she returned the money to a supervisor and admitted to taking it. Jail officials immediately suspended Waldrop and opened an investigation.

The State's Attorney's Office is still investigating the incident.

