Putnam wants 1 more year to turn around failing school

PALATKA, Fla. - Dr. Rick Surrency, the Putnam County Schools Superintendent, is asking the state Board of Education for an additional year of district-managed turnaround efforts for William D. Moseley Elementary.

Surrency traveled to Tallahassee to make the request.

The district said Moseley has a 62% decrease in referrals and 38% decrease in out-of-school suspensions compared with last year. Student on-track attendance has improved 4% and 17% more students are performing at or above grade level in reading and mathematics compared to the start of the school year.

The state board voted to deny Moseley the additional year of DMT. The district said that while the vote was disappointing, district and school leaders are more determined than ever to ensure Moseley Elementary earns a C school grade for this year.

Principal Sarajean McDaniel issued a statement:

“We believe in Moseley now more than ever. Moseley would only need the extension in the event that we do not make at least a C this year. The students, parents, community and staff have all come together and put so much effort and pride into moving the school forward in all areas. Based on data collected thus far, a C is attainable. We are motivated to continue doing all that we can for the students and the Moseley community. With the combination of this dedicated staff and amazing students, Moseley's future is unlimited!”

