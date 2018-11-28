Quadruple shooting survivor pleads guilty to probation violation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The sole survivor of a quadruple shooting near Jacksonville's Town Center earlier this year that took the life of his brother and two others will head back to jail after pleading guilty Wednesday to violating his probation.

Kenyata Bullard, 20, was taken into custody in Clay County last month, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Bullard admitted that he made an unauthorized visit to the Orange Park Mall on Oct. 13 while headed back from Louisiana. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail for violating the terms of his probation. He was credited with seven months of time served, so he will be released in April.

Bullard was hospitalized in June after a drive-by shooting that killed his brother, Trevon Bullard, 18, of Orange Park; Jercoby Groover, 19, also of Orange Park; and Royale D'Von Smith Jr., 18, of Jacksonville.

Records show Kenyata Bullard pleaded no contest in October 2017 to being an accessory after the fact in a Clay County case and was sentenced to 31 months of probation. He was charged with violating that probation after authorities said he was caught on surveillance video at a gun shop the same day as the deadly shooting.

Bullard was arrested after he was released from the hospital but a judge released him to house arrest in June. He violated the terms of that release and was arrested again Oct. 25.

