JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Many of you have been asking about Radar, the baby red-tailed hawk that hatched near our News4Jax tower. (S)He flew away a few weeks ago.

Well, we think we caught a glimpse of our not-so-small hawk!

Our director snapped a photo over the weekend of a hawk outside our newsroom.

It is a smaller hawk, that could very well be our beloved radar!

It appears he didn't stray too far from home!

