Radar, the News4Jax tower cam hawk, is growing up on us

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A week after taking up residence atop the News4Jax tower cam, a fledgling red-tailed hawk is starting to show signs that it might soon be ready to survive on its own.

For those following along at home, the fledgling now known as "Radar" has been dining on a steady diet of unsuspecting rodents delivered by its parent. Now, it has begun ripping apart its meals without help.

And after braving a weekend marked by miserably wet weather, the growing fledgling began to stretch its wings Wednesday, suggesting it won't be long before it starts taking test flights and fending for itself.

That jibes with what we've heard from a bird expert with the Jacksonville Zoo, who anticipated that we could start seeing "Radar" take short flights from the tower over the next few weeks. So stay tuned!

