Rain, standing water create breeding grounds for mosquitoes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Recent rains have been great for greener lawns, but not so great for people spending time outside.

That's because days of rain and standing water have brought mosquitoes out in full force.

Mosquito Joe pest control has even seen a spike in business.

"We've got a lot of calls right now because they're seeing a lot more mosquitoes on their property than what they've seen up to this point," Mosquito Joe employee Heidi Oxiner told News4Jax on Wednesday.

Standing water creates a breeding ground for mosquitoes, so it’s important for property owners to locate that water and get rid of it, especially if they've already hired a mosquito control service.

“Even if you’re doing a mosquito control service and you’re having your yard treated, if you’re not dumping out that standing water, you’re letting mosquitoes breed and grow there," Oxiner said. "So you’re causing a problem.”

Mosquitoes are most active in the evening, so make sure to put on bug spray and wear a long-sleeve shirt and pants to protect skin from mosquito bites. Dark-colored clothing is less attractive to mosquitoes.

“Make sure you’re protecting yourself when you go out in the evening because it’s the most likely time you will get bit," Oxiner said.

Mosquitoes are known to spread the Zika virus, which is linked to serious birth defects. According to Zika Free Florida, there have been 42 travel-related cases reported in Florida this year.

"But the Zika virus isn’t the only disease mosquitoes can carry," Oxiner said. "There’s a lot of them.”

Something as small as a cup with stagnant water can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes, so make sure to empty it and throw it away.

