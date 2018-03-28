Police: 15-year-old with gun at Raines High School Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Raines High School student found with a handgun in his pants on Tuesday afternoon was charged of possession of a firearm on school property, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrest report.

A tip from a student about the gun led the assistant principal and the school resource officer to contact with Jaquan Wadley in the gymnasium about 1 p.m. According to the report, they walked him away from other students and asked him if he had any illegal items. When he started to reach into his pockets, the SRO asked to search him and Wadley resisted, the officer said.

Wadley was taken to the floor and continued to resist the officer who tried to retrieve the gun that could be seen sticking from his pants, the report said.

The officer said Wadley made spontaneous statements, including, "On my brother's grave, he was going to kill us."

The report said Wadley continued to resist after he was arrested place in a patrol car.

Police said the .22-caliber handgun had six rounds in the magazine. It was not listed as stolen.

No students were threatened or injured in the incident.

Raines' principal, Vincent Hall, told parents in his call that he was grateful for the cooperation of everyone in the effort to keep everyone safe in school.

"While we are very pleased with the responsiveness and cooperation of our students, staff and security teams, we request your continued parental support," Principal Vincent Hall said in a robocall sent to parents. "Please speak with your children and let them know how much we appreciate them sharing tips like this with us."

"It's sad teenagers these days have to do something like that," one Raines parent told News4Jax on Wednesday.

Another parent lamented that students have this to worry about when they go to school.

"They should be worried about getting an education and enjoying their teenage years, not, 'Am I going to get shot today or what's going to happen at school today?'"

Earlier this month, News4Jax reviewed reports of 54 weapons found at Duval County schools over the last four years. Over that period, only one other gun was recovered at Raines High School.

This is the seventh gun-in-school incident in Duval County so far this school year. This was the sixth arrest.

