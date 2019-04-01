Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed in shooting outside his L.A clothing store

Police have confirmed rapper Nipsey Hussle has died. The 33-year-old was shot multiple times in front of his clothing store, the Marathon Clothing Company, in Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, and two others were shot. There are conflicting reports about their condition.

The shooting reportedly happened around 3:30 p.m. in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Eyewitnesses say they heard up to 6 shots.

They were all taken to a local hospital following the shooting, where the Grammy-nominated rapper later died of his injuries, according to multiple reports.

Hussle, who was born and raised in the Crenshaw neighborhood of L.A., not far from where he was gunned down, worked as a local community organizer and was involved in the ongoing Destination Crenshaw arts project.

Hussle leaves behind two children, a daughter named Emani, and a 2-year-old son with his girlfriend, actress Lauren London.

