Ultra-rare 'cotton candy' lobster found at Maine restaurant

PORTLAND, Maine - An ultra-rare “cotton candy” lobster was found at a restaurant in Maine over the weekend.

The odds of finding one of the beautiful crustaceans are about 1 in 100 million, Scales restaurant said in a post Wednesday.

Due to its bluish color, the lobster are called "Betty Blue."

After the lobster was found, it got a second chance at life!

"Chef Travis decided to give her her freedom back and took her on his row boat to release her in the ocean!," the post read.

News4Jax asked Scales if they had a hard time parting ways with the gorgeous crustacean.

"Not really, the staff wanted to let this wonder of nature free," Scales said.

