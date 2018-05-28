Rattlesnake bites Kayaker after man grabbed it with his bare hands, family claims

Colleton County, SC - The family of a South Carolina man comes forward after a story reported a kayaker was hospitalized after a rattlesnake fell from a tree, landed on him and then bit him. The family of the kayaker claims the victim actually grabbed the reptile with his bare hands, WLXT reports.

The name of the 28-year-old man has not been released.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue had said on Monday the 28-year-old was with some friends kayaking on the Edisto River Saturday when the snake dropped from a tree, WLXT reports.

According to that report, the animal then bit the man twice on the hand.

The man is expected to make a full recovery.

