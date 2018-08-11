Raw cat and dog food recalled over potential listeria contamination

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - G & CRaw, LLC is voluntarily recalling Pat's Cat Turkey and Ground Lamb Dog Food.
The recall comes following a sampling program in Ohio, which revealed the finished product contained bacteria that could lead to listeria.
The recalled lots are:
Pat's Cat Turkey
Sold in 1-lb clear plastic containers
Lot number : WWPKTF051618
Ground Lamb Dog Food
Sold in 2-lb plastic containers
Lot number: MFF022718
Both products were distributed through direct delivery in Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina and Panama.
People who have bought the recalled products are urged to return them to G & C Raw, 225 N. West Street, Versailles, Ohio for a full refund. Customers with questions can call the company at (937) 827-0010 or gcrawdogfood@yahoo.com.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.