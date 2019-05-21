Rayonier becomes 5th NE Florida company on Fortune 1,000 list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With $2.1 billion in revenue, Florida-based Rayonier Advanced Materials has made it to an elite list: the Fortune 1,000 list of the largest companies in the world.

Rayonier, now headquartered in Nassau County, is ranked 951 on the list, joining CSX (260), Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (361), Fidelity National Financial Inc. (402) and Landstar System (564) as Northeast Florida companies in the Fortune 1,000.

While Rayonier may be best known locally for its paper mill in Fernandina Beach, it is the leading global supplier of cellulose specialties, lumber, paper pulp, paper and paperboard products.

The Fernandina plant is the company's oldest, built in 1937. According to the company's website, it employs 300 people, pays $35 million in wages and salaries and pays $2 million in property and sales tax.

But Rayonier owns huge tracts of land historically used as tree farms but increasingly being developed into housing developments and supporting commercial property and infrastructure through its Raydient Places subsidiary.

Perhaps its most visible current development project is Wildlight, where about 1,000 homes are being built on 260 acres on the northeast corner of Interstate 95 and State Road 200 in Nassau County.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.