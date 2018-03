SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Suwannee County discovered a shopping cart with a razor blade attached to the handle.

It was found Saturday at the Walmart on US-129 in Live Oak.

Fortunately no one was injured, but now deputies are warning shoppers to be careful and inspect any shopping cars before grabbing them.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office at 386-362-2222.

