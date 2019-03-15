Reactions pour in after deadly mosque shootings in New Zealand

Armed police maintain a presence outside the Masijd Ayesha Mosque in Manurewa on March 15, 2019, in Auckland, New Zealand, following shootings earlier in the day at two mosques in Christchurch.

Reaction continues to pour in Friday following a tragic overnight shooting at two separate mosques in New Zealand where at least 49 people were killed.

Across the country, law enforcement agencies are sharing their concerns and thoughts on social media. Many are also talking about security in wake of this tragedy.

Agencies like the LAPD and the Council on American-Islamic Relations, known as CAIR, have all issued statements following the attacks.

The LAPD is monitoring the horrific events unfolding in Christchurch, New Zealand. While this attack appears to be an isolated incident with no nexus to LA, out of an abundance of caution we’re providing extra patrols around mosques. Our thoughts & prayers are with all affected. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 15, 2019

CAIR has several branches in Florida and has a community safety guide on ways to protect mosques and Islamic centers.

It recommends:

Installing alarms and cameras that are connected to local police and fire departments.

limiting the number of public access points

and to make sure doors are solid-core and equipped with deadbolts.

report any and all threats, suspicious persons, or packages immediately to police

post emergency contact information and building floor plans in public areas

arrange a security committee to work with police on developing long-term security plans, threat assessments, crisis plans, trainings, and drills

hold safety trainings and evacuation drills each year

To view the full guide, visit CAIR Community Security and Safety Tips.

