Rebuild Florida launches in Jacksonville to help hurricane recovery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Rebuild Florida program has launched in Jacksonville to help people recover and rebuild from Hurricane Irma.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) opened its Jacksonville Rebuild Florida center on Friday. The program helps connect eligible Floridians in the most hurricane-impacted counties with federal disaster recovery assistance.

Just over a year after Hurricane Irma caused widespread damage across Florida, some residents are still picking up the pieces.

To help with the recovery process the program will help low-income residents who are most vulnerable, including elderly and families with young kids, get priority funding. It will also help the most impacted communities repair and rebuild their homes.

To apply for the Rebuild Florida program, residents can visit the Duval County center located downtown at 215 North Market St.

Click Here to Register Online

It’s important to note that anyone in the community who has suffered damage from the hurricane can apply, but the program personnel will be prioritizing based on the greatest need.

Eligible communities include Brevard, Broward, Collier, Duval, Lee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Orange, Polk, and Volusia counties and ZIP codes 32091, 32136, 32068 and 34266.

