Records exemption approved for mass shooting, school shootings

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that killed 17 people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida.

Nearly three weeks after 17 people were slain at a Broward County high school, the Florida House on Monday unanimously passed a bill that would prevent the release of photos or recordings that show the deaths of victims of mass shootings or school shootings.

The bill (HB 653), sponsored by Rep. Kamia Brown, D-Ocoee, would expand a public-records exemption that already prevents the release of photos, video recordings and audio recordings that show the killing of law-enforcement officers.

A similar Senate bill (SB 1178) has cleared one committee.

The House bill pointed to the “emotional and mental injury that these photographs and recordings may cause family members” and cited the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando and the 2017 mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

“The Legislature is concerned that, if these photographs and recordings are released, terrorists will use them to attract followers, bring attention to their causes, and inspire others to kill,” the bill said. “The Legislature also finds that dissemination of these photographs and recordings may also educe violent acts by the mentally ill or morally corrupt.”

News Service of Florida