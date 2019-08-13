News

Regal Cinemas unveils unlimited movie plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Regal Cinemas is rolling out a plan that lets you watch as many movies as you want, as many times as you want, whenever you want.

Regal Unlimited plans range in price from $18 dollars per month to up to $50 dollars per month, depending on where you live.

The plan gives you the ability to watch unlimited movies at select Regal theaters all around the United States with no blackout dates.

You also get ten percent off popcorn and sodas and a free large popcorn on your birthday.

It runs through the Regal app on your phone and requires one year commitment.

