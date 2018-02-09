Police looking for woman who robbed Westside bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Westside Regions Bank was held up at midday Friday by a woman in her 20s, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Robbery detectives and patrol officers were at the bank on Roosevelt Boulevard just south of St. Johns Avenue. Officers said a woman between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing about 140 pounds. She was wearing a yellow hoodie with a baseball cap and gold sunglasses and did not show a gun, according to detectives.

Officers said no one was hurt and the robber left on foot.

Police will release surveillance photos of the robber to the public when they are available.

