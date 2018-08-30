Registered sex offender arrested for cyber-stalking woman, deputies say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A registered sex offender in Lake City is accused of creating multiple social media accounts to stalk a woman he met on a dating app, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

According to an arrest report, the woman told deputies she met someone known only as "Rico" on a dating app in fall 2017. Sometime in July, she broke off the relationship.

Shortly after, the arrest report said, she began receiving "stalking type" messages from various social media accounts and phone numbers she didn't recognize. One phone number was registered to Richard Wilson, 44.

On Wednesday, Wilson was interviewed and admitted to creating multiple accounts and sending harassing messages to the woman, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the report, the woman also received a photo of a man pointing a firearm at the camera. Included with the photo was a caption reading, "I got something for you to be scared of."

Wilson was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking and violation of probation.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.