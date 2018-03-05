Registration begins for St. Johns County summer camps

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Registration for St. Johns County summer camp kicks off Monday morning. If you would like to sign up, don’t wait until the last minute.

Demand is high for camps through the county's parks and recreations department and registration is based on a lottery system

Once a child's name is entered into that lottery, there will be a drawing near the end of March.

As the Community Programs manager with the St. Johns County Parks and Recreations department, Jamie Baccari says camps offer an affordable option for working parents struggling to find child care.

For the kids, the camps offer a chance for great memories and to bond with others while trying new things.



"They enjoy being with their friends. They enjoy swimming, spending time outside, playing kickball, and dodge-ball. Ultimately, everyone finds something they like at summer camp," said Baccari.

It's not just about a good time. This year's theme is all about being a superhero and a chance to learn some of life's most valuable lessons.



"The focus for us is to just empower kids to be leaders within their community. Step up and be strong,

be brave, and make good decisions," said Baccari.

Parents have until March 16th at 5 p.m. to enter the lottery registration. Over 1,000 people are expected to enter, but only about 500 spots are available.

Names will be drawn at random on March 26th. Results of the drawing will be mailed out no later than April 1st.

Camp fees are $410 per child with reduced rates available upon qualification. St. Johns County children ages five to 12 can participate. Children must have already completed kindergarten by the time camp starts.



Camp runs from June 4 through July 20 (Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm.) at six county locations including Davis Park Field House in Ponte Vedra, Ketterlinus Gym in downtown St. Augustine, Plantation Park in St. Johns, Solomon Calhoun Community Center in West Augustine, Trout Creek in Mill Creek, and W.E. Harris Community Center in Hastings.



