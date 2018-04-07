Rep. from South Carolina displays gun at a meeting with constituents

ROCK HILL, S.C. - Rep. Ralph Norman displayed his loaded pistol during a meeting with constituents Friday. The Rep. was making a point about gun safety, according to advocacy group members who were present.

According to the Washington Post, "Norman placed the gun on a table for several minutes while arguing that the presence of the weapon made his constituents safer."

Norman told the Post and Courier after the meeting, "I'm not going to be another Gabby Giffords."

Click here to read the Washington Post article.

